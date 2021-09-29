 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 teens wounded — 14-year-old boy critically — in Morgan Park shooting

Two boys, 14 and 15, and a 14-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting, Chicago police said.

By Sophie Sherry and Madeline Kenney
Three people were wounded in a shooting Sept. 29, 2021, in Morgan Park.
Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Three teens were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Just after 7 p.m., the teens were standing on the sidewalk in the 11100 block of South Bishop Street when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

A 14-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and a 15-year-old boy was struck in the leg, police said. Both were taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooting happened down the street from Shoop Academy, 11140 S. Bishop St. At the scene, dozens of evidence markers filled the sidewalk near the mouth of an alley.

A resident, who has lived in the area for the past three years, described the block as “quiet” with “not too much going on.”

There was no one in custody.

