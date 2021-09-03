 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 1 seriously wounded in Old Town shooting: police

A male and female were walking to a residence about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue when three people chased them and one opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and another wounded Thursday on the Near North Side.
One person was killed and another wounded Thursday on the Near North Side.
One person was killed and another seriously wounded Thursday in Old Town on the Near North Side.

A male and female, whose ages were unknown, were walking toward a residence in about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue when three people chased them and one opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The male was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. He has not been identified yet.

The female was also shot in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

