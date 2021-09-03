1 killed, 1 seriously wounded in Old Town shooting: police

One person was killed and another seriously wounded Thursday in Old Town on the Near North Side.

A male and female, whose ages were unknown, were walking toward a residence in about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue when three people chased them and one opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The male was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. He has not been identified yet.

The female was also shot in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.