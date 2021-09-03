Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Edison Park

Police have issued an alert after a man allegedly tried to kidnap a young boy Thursday in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

The 11-year-old boy was walking around 4 p.m. near Ottawa and Isben avenues when he was approached by a man driving a beige Grand Marquise, Chicago police said.

The driver engaged the child in conversation and tried to lure him into the car.

He said, “Can you help me find my cat?” and “Get in the car,” according to police. The man then said, “I have a gun,” and showed a gray handgun with an orange tip, police said.

The child ran to safety.

Police said the man was white, between 60 and 70 years old with short gray hair and no facial hair. His car’s doors were rusted.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.