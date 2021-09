A 16-year-old boy showed up at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday.

Someone dropped him off at the hospital about 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue with a gunshot wound to his elbow, Chicago police said.

The location of the shooting was unclear, but police said the teen was in a vehicle when he was shot. His condition was stabilized at the hospital.

No arrests have been reported.