A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday night in South Chicago.

The boy was in the basement of a home just before 8 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and taken by ambulance to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed serious condition, police said.

Details of how the boy was shot were not immediately available and no arrests have been reported.