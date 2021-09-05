 clock menu more-arrow no yes
14-year-old shot in Little Village

A Chicago Police officer at the scene described seeing a “white, four-door car and “flashes from guns” to surrounding officers.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police investigate early Sunday after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 2500 block of South Trumbull in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A 14-year-old was shot and wounded Sunday morning in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The teen was standing outside about 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue when he was shot in the thigh and buttocks, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At least 15 shell casings could be seen on 25th Street at the scene, which stretched an entire block west, ending in front of the neighborhood ward office for Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd).

A police officer at the scene described seeing a “white, four-door car” and “flashes from guns” to surrounding officers.

Another officer at the scene described the incident as “gang members shooting at gang members.”

While detectives investigated under the glow of the signage for Lavanderia Y Tintoreria, a rooster could be heard crowing in a nearby yard.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

