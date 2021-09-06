2 backyard shootings within 4 blocks in little over an hour on South Side

Two backyard shootings within four blocks of each other occurred a little over an hour apart early Monday on the South Side.

A 22-year-old man was standing in his backyard about 11:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue in Longwood Manor when he heard a loud noise and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the face and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Shortly after midnight, while detectives were looking into nearby trash cans and knocking on neighbors’ doors, a man approached the crime scene tape looking for his “brother.”

After being told that he couldn’t enter the home, the man stormed away in tears.

Less than 30 minutes later, at least 11 gunshots were heard in the distance.

Officers at the scene confirmed that the nearby gunfire was connected to a person shot less than a mile away — four blocks south and two blocks west.

About 1 a.m., a man, 50, was standing in a backyard in the 9900 block of La Salle Street in Fernwood when he was shot by someone who opened fire from a blue Buick, police said.

He was struck once in the leg and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The man could be seen groaning and wincing in the back of a Chicago Fire Department ambulance while paramedics treated the wound to his left leg.

Christmas lights hung from a wooden privacy fence in the backyard while officers searched with flashlights for shell casings and evidence in the grass.

No one was in custody for either incident as of early Monday morning.