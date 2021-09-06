 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 backyard shootings within 4 blocks in little over an hour on South Side

The incidents occurred in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue and 9900 block of South La Salle Street.

By Mohammad Samra
Chicago Fire Department paramedics treat a man who was shot in the leg early Monday in the backyard of a home in the 9900 block of South La Salle Street in Fernwood on the South Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Two backyard shootings within four blocks of each other occurred a little over an hour apart early Monday on the South Side.

A 22-year-old man was standing in his backyard about 11:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue in Longwood Manor when he heard a loud noise and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the face and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A man reacts at the scene after a 22-year-old man was shot in the face early Monday in a backyard in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue in Longwood Manor on the South Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Shortly after midnight, while detectives were looking into nearby trash cans and knocking on neighbors’ doors, a man approached the crime scene tape looking for his “brother.”

After being told that he couldn’t enter the home, the man stormed away in tears.

Less than 30 minutes later, at least 11 gunshots were heard in the distance.

Officers at the scene confirmed that the nearby gunfire was connected to a person shot less than a mile away — four blocks south and two blocks west.

About 1 a.m., a man, 50, was standing in a backyard in the 9900 block of La Salle Street in Fernwood when he was shot by someone who opened fire from a blue Buick, police said.

He was struck once in the leg and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The man could be seen groaning and wincing in the back of a Chicago Fire Department ambulance while paramedics treated the wound to his left leg.

Christmas lights hung from a wooden privacy fence in the backyard while officers searched with flashlights for shell casings and evidence in the grass.

No one was in custody for either incident as of early Monday morning.

A Chicago police detective investigates in an alley behind a home in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue early Monday, after a man was shot in the face in a backyard in Longwood Manor on the South Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Chicago police investigate in the backyard of a home in the 9900 block of South La Salle Street early Monday, where a man was shot in the leg in Fernwood on the South Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Chicago police investigate outside a home in the 9900 block of South La Salle Street early Monday, where a man was shot in the leg in Fernwood on the South Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Chicago police investigate outside a home in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue early Monday, where a man was shot in the face in Longwood Manor on the South Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

