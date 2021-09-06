Authorities identify man killed in shooting near Robichaux Park on South Side

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death Monday afternoon near Robichaux Park on the South Side.

Andre Leaks, 25, was shot around 1 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was was struck in the head and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Leaks lived in the Brainerd neighborhood, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

