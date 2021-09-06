 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Authorities identify man killed in shooting near Robichaux Park on South Side

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sept. 6, 2021, on the South Side.
A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sept. 6, 2021, on the South Side.
Sun-Times file

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death Monday afternoon near Robichaux Park on the South Side.

Andre Leaks, 25, was shot around 1 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was was struck in the head and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Leaks lived in the Brainerd neighborhood, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Man shot on Lakefront Trail on Gold Coast

He was sitting near the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he was attacked.

By Cindy Hernandez

Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue to be removed Wednesday

While many other Confederate symbols across the South have been removed without public announcements beforehand to avoid unruly crowds, Gov. Northam’s office is expecting a multitude and plans to livestream the event on social media.

By Associated Press

Labor Day weekend violence in Chicago: 4-year-old boy killed, seven other children wounded, total of 66 shot

Eight children 17 years old and younger were shot over the long holiday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: I’m tempted to tell security next time my sister shoplifts

An arrest could hurt her life and her parents’, but the teenager needs to learn about remorse and consequences.

By Abigail Van Buren

Young Chicago actor gets dream role in ‘Doogie Howser’ reboot

Twelve-year-old Wes Tian finds Disney+ role on "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times

Chicago Party Aunt exposed: She was born in L.A. and has the voice of a Canadian

As everyone’s favorite Twitter merrymaker nears her Netflix debut, her creator reveals she was inspired by relatives of his own as well as some regulars at Ditka’s.

By Darel Jevens