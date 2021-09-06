Man shot on Lakefront Trail on Gold Coast

A man was shot Monday night on the Lakefront Trail on the Gold Coast.

The man, 28, was sitting on the bike path around 7:15 p.m. near the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

Struck in his buttocks, paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

A police car and yellow crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the trail as officers investigated the shooting. A handful of joggers and bicyclists stopped to talk with investigators.

No arrests were reported.

It’s unclear if the gunfire came from Lake Shore Drive or from on the trail. A police spokesperson said Tuesday morning there was no update to report.

Contributing: Tyler LaRiviere