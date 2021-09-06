 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man shot on Lakefront Trail on Gold Coast

He was sitting near the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he was attacked.

By Cindy Hernandez Updated
Crime scene tape blocks off a portion of the Lakefront Trail near the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, where a man was shot Monday evening in the Gold Coast.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot Monday night on the Lakefront Trail on the Gold Coast.

The man, 28, was sitting on the bike path around 7:15 p.m. near the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

Struck in his buttocks, paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

A police car and yellow crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the trail as officers investigated the shooting. A handful of joggers and bicyclists stopped to talk with investigators.

No arrests were reported.

It’s unclear if the gunfire came from Lake Shore Drive or from on the trail. A police spokesperson said Tuesday morning there was no update to report.

Contributing: Tyler LaRiviere

A man jogs by as Chicago police investigate Monday evening after a person was shot on the Lakefront Trail near the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago police work the scene Monday evening after a person was shot on the Lakefront Trail near the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

