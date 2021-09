A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was sitting on a back porch about 5:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain,Chicago police said.

He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left side of his back, and he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon.