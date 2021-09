A 29-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

The man was outside in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street about 4:40 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

No one is in custody, according to police.