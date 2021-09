A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., paramedics arrived to the 8900 block of South Lowe Avenue and found the teen boy with a graze wound to the leg, Chicago police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The teen refused to give details on the shooting, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.