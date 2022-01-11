Man shot and killed by police in Port Barrington after wounding woman and firing at officers

A man was killed by police after he shot a woman and opened fire on responding officers early Tuesday in northwest suburban Port Barrington, authorities said.

Officers were responding to a call of domestic violence in the 200 block of Manchester Lane about 1:20 a.m. when the man fired shots at them and a woman at the scene, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Officers returned fire, fatally striking the man.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville with injuries that were not life threatening, officials said. No officer was hit.