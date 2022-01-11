 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man shot and killed by police in Port Barrington after wounding woman and firing at officers

Officers were responding to a call of domestic violence in the 200 block of Manchester Lane when the man fired shots at them and a woman at the scene, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot Dec, 17, 2021 in the Near North Side.
A man was fatally shot by police after he fired shots at officers and a woman Jan. 11, 2022, in Port Barrington.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed by police after he shot a woman and opened fire on responding officers early Tuesday in northwest suburban Port Barrington, authorities said.

Officers were responding to a call of domestic violence in the 200 block of Manchester Lane about 1:20 a.m. when the man fired shots at them and a woman at the scene, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Officers returned fire, fatally striking the man.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville with injuries that were not life threatening, officials said. No officer was hit.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bears ask to interview Todd Bowles for head coach

Todd Bowles could have been the Bears’ defensive coordinator three years ago. Now, he’ll have a chance to be head coach.

By Patrick Finley

Holiday fish: Fishes of the Week come from ones caught on holidays with their own special joy

Fishes of the Week go to the joy of celebrating holidays.

By Dale Bowman

Chicago teachers head back to school

Teachers were back in their classrooms for the first time in a week after the Chicago Teachers Union house of delegates voted 389-226 Monday night to suspend the work action.

By Stefano Esposito

Man shot and killed in Austin neighborhood

Officers responded to calls of gunfire on Laramie Avenue and found the man, 40, on the ground, police said.

By David Struett

Two people shot and killed in bar in south suburban Worth

The shooting occurred early Monday at the Crossing Bar and Grill at 6959 W. 111th St., according to a brief statement from Worth police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Multi-cooker makes cooking healthy meals easy and quick

With a multi-cooker, the nutrients are retained, and flavors and colors are brighter.

By Environmental Nutrition