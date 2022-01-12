4 store burglaries reported within about an hour in North Side neighborhoods

Four businesses were burglarized within about an hour Wednesday morning in North Side neighborhoods.

About 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a liquor store in the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue and found that it had been burglarized, police said. A witness told officers they saw several people take a cash register and liquor bottles from the store.

About 20 minutes later, a burglary was reported at another liquor store in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue, police said. After walking through the store, officers determined bottles of liquor were taken. A witness told officers they saw someone flee the scene in a red SUV.

About 4 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at a store in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue, and found the front entrance doors had been forced open, police said. Witnesses told officers they saw two people leave the store carrying coats and flee in a red SUV.

In the fourth burglary, a man and a woman shattered the front glass door of a liquor store in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street and stole money and bottles of liquor, police said. The two got into a red SUV and fled north on Racine Avenue.

No arrests have been made.