Woman charged with stabbing dog to death, wounding 2 women in Rogers Park

A North Side woman has been charged with stabbing two women and killing a dog last week in Rogers Park.

Jordan Shipp faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated animal cruelty for the alleged Jan. 8 attack in the 2100 block of West Birchwood, Chicago police announced Saturday.

Shipp, 30, is accused of stabbing the dog to death and wounding the women, ages 60 and 82.

Police didn’t release further details about the encounter. Shipp, whose home address is listed near the stabbing scene, was arrested Friday on the Northwest Side.

She was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.