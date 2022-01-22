17-year-old shot in West Englewood gas station

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday morning inside a West Englewood gas station on the South Side.

The teen was in the gas station in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road about 1 a.m. when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks, officials said. Police said he was in good condition.

Hours earlier, a 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

No one from either attack was in custody.