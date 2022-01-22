Man shot inside Englewood home

A man was shot inside an Englewood home Saturday evening on the South Side.

The man, 45, was inside a home in the 7000 block of South Lowe Avenue about 6:45 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

An ambulance was stolen from St. Bernard around the same time, but was recovered near 57th and Halsted Street, police said.

Police say the incidents are not related to each other.

No one from either incident was in custody.