Man shot and killed, another wounded after walking out of church in Roseland, police say

A man was fatally shot and another wounded after walking out of a church Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The men exited the church about 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West 111th Street when someone fired shots at them from a dark-colored Chrysler 300, according to Chicago police.

One man, 24, was struck in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other, 40, was was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.