A man was grazed by a bullet while sleeping inside his West Pullman home early Friday morning on the Far South Side.

The man, 56, was asleep in his bed in the 11800 block of South Emerald Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when a bullet came through his window, grazing him in the head, Chicago police said.

He refused medical treatment and was released at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.