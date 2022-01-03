 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Homicides and opioid overdose deaths rose in Cook County last year, COVID-19 deaths decreased but still totaled nearly 4,500

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said it reviewed 12,618 cases last year, second only to the 16,047 cases it handled in 2020, the highest in the office’s history. 

By Sun-Times Wire

Homicides and opioid overdose deaths rose in Cook County last year, and while deaths from COVID-19 decreased, they still comprised more than a third of the cases handled by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The office said it reviewed a total of 12,618 cases last year, second only to the 16,047 cases it handled in 2020, the highest number in the office’s history.

Before the pandemic, the office received about 6,200 cases a year. COVID-19 claimed more than 8,000 lives in 2020 and at least 4,497 last year, according to preliminary information released by the office.

At least 1,087 people were victims of homicides in Cook County last year, the first time the office has seen more than a thousand homicides since 1994. At least 836 of them were killed in Chicago.

Blacks were the victims in 80% of the homicides and Latinos more than 14%. Twelve were under the age of 10, 86 under the age of 18.

Opioid overdose deaths appear to have risen sharply. There were at least 1,499 confirmed overdose deaths last year, but the office said that number could pass 2,000 once tests are completed on 600 to 700 cases.

Last year’s total was 1,840, the year before that, 1,295.

There was a slight rise in suicide last year, according to the office: At least 482, according to preliminary data, compared to 453 in 2020 and 479 in 2019.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Ice fishing: Updating ice-fishing regulations for the public sites around the Chicago area

It’s time to update regulations on ice fishing at public sites around the Chicago area; there’s just a few updates.

By Dale Bowman

Mayor insists schools are safe; CTU plans to vote on unauthorized remote learning

The CTU continues to be worried about the safety of students and staff, particularly with the a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

By Stefano Esposito and Fran Spielman

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for for 12-to 15-year-olds

But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens.

By Associated Press

12-year-old boy fatally shot on bed in Englewood home. ‘He was a good little helpful boy,’ family says.

Marcell Wilson was sitting with other people on a bed in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun, striking him in the chest, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

By David Struett

Young Stephen Colbert, in rare video, performs improv in 1985

WATCH: The future star, in what may have been his first TV appearance, shows off his accent prowess and his defective boot on a cable access show.

By Darel Jevens

Reckless homicide charges filed in crash that killed woman, injured baby and man

The accident happened Sept. 28 in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue when a Chrysler 300 ran a light and struck a car.

By Sun-Times Wire