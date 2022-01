A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was walking about 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West 75th Street when someone fired shots from an SUV, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the leg, abdomen and arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.