Parent carjacked while waiting to pick up child at Oak Park middle school, no injuries reported

The woman was parked on Washington Boulevard outside Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School at 325 S. Kenilworth Ave. when she was approached by two men around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School at 325 S. Kenilworth Ave.
A parent was carjacked while waiting to pick up her child at a middle school in Oak Park Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was parked on Washington Boulevard outside Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School at 325 S. Kenilworth Ave. when she was approached by two men around 3:20 p.m., police said.

One of the men pulled a gun and ordered the woman out of her car, police said. One of them then got into the car and drove west on Washington Boulevard. The other carjacker got back into a black sedan and sped off.

The woman ran to the school’s front office, which called police. The woman was not hurt, and the students and staff were inside the school at the time, according to a notice sent to parents.

“The district will be requesting additional police presence in the vicinity of Brooks during arrival and dismissal Thursday,” the notice said. “Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.”

