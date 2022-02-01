 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Grand Rapids picks Chicago cop as next police chief

Eric Winstrom, a commander in the Chicago Police Department, has been hired in Grand Rapids, Mich.

By Associated Press

The next police chief in Michigan’s second-largest city is coming from Chicago.

Eric Winstrom, a commander in the Chicago Police Department, has been hired in Grand Rapids, City Manager Mark Washington announced Tuesday.

Winstrom, who has a law degree, follows Eric Payne, who is retiring Friday.

Washington said he considered input from community interview panels and more than 600 comments from people who completed a survey.

Winstrom has been a Chicago officer for more than 20 years and is considered to be an expert on the use of force and the Fourth Amendment, which bans unreasonable searches, Grand Rapids said in a written statement.

“This city is serious about getting policing right and for somebody in police leadership, this is something I want to be a part of,” Winstrom said.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

R. Kelly catches COVID-19

The singer’s lawyer said the virus is among the factors that have delayed her ability to file post-trial motions in Kelly’s case. Kelly is being held in a Brooklyn detention center, where she said visits have been indefinitely suspended.

By Jon Seidel

2 dead in Grand Crossing triple shooting; SWAT team called to the block

One of the victims was a 67-year-old woman, police said.

By David Struett

Whoopi Goldberg apologies for Holocaust race remark

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused."

By Associated Press

For real this time, Tom Brady announces his retirement

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," Brady wrote on Instagram.

By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press

A stunning baby beet gratin sure to win over friends and family

Baby beets are mild and sweet, and their flavor is less assertive than their grown-up relatives.

By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood

Wild of the Week: Special mid-week edition with a mudpuppy and a snowy owl spotted in unusual places

A mudpuppy and snowy owl spotted in unusual places earn and share a special mid-week edition of Wild of Week.

By Dale Bowman