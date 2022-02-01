 clock menu more-arrow no yes
About 45 officers to return to assignment from administrative positions Thursday: police

The department said in a statement the changes were made to “strengthen public safety across the city.”

By Sun-Times Wire
About 45 Chicago police officers will return to their assignments from administrative positions at the department’s Public Safety Headquarters effective Thursday, according to police.
Some of the officers will return to district patrol, while others will return to other units, police said.

“As we review and adjust Chicago Police Department resources, public safety remains CPD’s top priority,” the statement said. “We will continue to ensure that we have the appropriate resources in place to not only respond to, but to prevent crime in our neighborhoods.”

No other details were immediately available.

