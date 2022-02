A piece of construction equipment was stolen on the Far South Side and used to open and rob an ATM early Friday morning in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The construction equipment was taken from the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue and used to damage and empty an ATM of a bank in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue about 8 a.m., Chicago police said.

No one was in custody as area detectives investigate.

No other details were immediately available.