 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man arrested after Metra train conductor is robbed at gunpoint in the Loop

A suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday in Calumet City.

By Jermaine Nolen
A man wanted for an armed robbery Feb. 15, 2022, in the Loop was taken into custody.
Metra police

A man wanted for the armed robbery of a Metra train conductor was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The robbery occurred around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday as a Metra Electric Line train pulled into the Van Buren Street station, police said. A passenger who had boarded the train in Harvey approached a conductor, pulled out a gun and stole his cash, Metra police said.

A man wanted in the robbery of Metra conductor Feb. 15, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
Metra police

Metra police issued surveillance photos of a suspect, and a man was taken into custody early Wednesday in Calumet City.

Charges are pending.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

After a day in the 50s, Chicago area expected to be hit with winter storm of sleet, freezing rain and up to 7 inches of snow

A winter storm warning has been issued from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday for southern Cook County as well as Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Wife hurt as man gives money and attention to his ex and their kids

Her husband’s insistence on visiting his former wife every day, taking her places and paying her mortgage is taking away the wife’s self-esteem.

By Abigail Van Buren

Menu planner: Beef and green olive stew leaves you full and satisfied

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication

4 people shot in Chicago Tuesday

A 16-year-old was shot on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

U.S. men’s hockey team eliminated after shootout loss to Slovakia

Slovakia goal in final minutes forces overtime

By Stephen Whyno | AP

Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

By Georgia Nicols