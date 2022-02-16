Man arrested after Metra train conductor is robbed at gunpoint in the Loop

A man wanted for the armed robbery of a Metra train conductor was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The robbery occurred around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday as a Metra Electric Line train pulled into the Van Buren Street station, police said. A passenger who had boarded the train in Harvey approached a conductor, pulled out a gun and stole his cash, Metra police said.

Metra police issued surveillance photos of a suspect, and a man was taken into custody early Wednesday in Calumet City.

Charges are pending.