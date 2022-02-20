No bail for man accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old woman who had ‘ongoing dispute’ with girlfriend

An “ongoing dispute” between neighbors turned deadly late last year after a man fatally shot a woman in the South Shore apartment complex’s stairwell, Cook County prosecutors said.

Bail was denied Sunday for Christopher Burton, who’s facing a first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 3 slaying of 27-year-old Yasmeen James.

On that day, James allegedly confronted Burton and his girlfriend in the hallway as they walked by her apartment.

Burton, 23, pushed away James’ arm as she tried to swing at him, Assistant State’s Attorney Calvin Astrella said. James then followed Burton’s girlfriend, who bolted to her upstairs’ apartment.

At that point, Burton pulled out a handgun and aimed it toward James’ apartment. A witness, wielding a broom, exited the place and tried to take a swipe at Burton, Astrella said.

Burton then pointed the gun at the witness, who went back into their apartment.

Burton started to go upstairs as James was coming down. That’s when he fired one shot up the stairs, striking James in the face, Astrella said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video captured Burton and his girlfriend entering the building, located in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, and Burton leaving after the shooting.

Burton’s girlfriend had an ongoing conflict with James and the witness, who lived in the apartment below her, Astrella said. The girlfriend had made multiple noise complaints against James and the witness.

One day before the shooting, James and Burton’s girlfriend made “cross complaints” against one another that were documented by police reports. James alleged the girlfriend spat in her face, while the other woman claimed James threatened her, Astrella said.

The witness identified Burton as the shooter from still frame images from video and a photo array, Astrella said. An arrest warrant was issued, and U.S. Marshals arrested Burton in Phoenix on Jan. 19.

Astrella argued Burton, a two-time convicted felon, was a “danger to society” and a “flight risk” and called for him to be held without bail.

Meanwhile, Assistant Public Defender Mark Joslyn pointed out the video only shows Burton entering and exiting the apartment complex. He also noted the “contentious relationship” that existed before the shooting and the fact no gun has been recovered as he argued against prosecutors’ no bail petition.

Judge Maryam Ahmed ultimately sided with the prosecution, saying James “retreated” from the confrontation with the girlfriend before she was fatally shot.

Burton is due back in court Tuesday.