A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

He was shot in the chest near a sidewalk around 12:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 68th Street, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The man was around 30 years old, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Police reported no arrests.