Boy, 17, shot and wounded in Gage Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.
The teen was walking through an alley in the 5600 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck in the lower right leg by gunfire, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Family of woman killed in hit-and-run in Leyden Township files wrongful death lawsuit after prosecutors decline charges
The Latest
Veteran DeMar DeRozan wants his teammates to embrace the challenge that sits in front of them, but that seems to be more and more difficult as the losses to the league’s elite continue to pile up. The Suns were the latest team to beat that message home.
Stroman faced hitters for the first time since last year in a Cactus League game against the Giants.
While Bulls coach Billy Donovan made sure not to call the recent update on Ball a “setback,” it definitely wasn’t great news, as the starting point guard was stalled in coming back from the left knee injury. Ball hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the season, but the calendar is definitely working against him.
A Sun-Times analysis and a scathing memo from the state attorney general’s office make clear that the program, as it now stands, is failing miserably.