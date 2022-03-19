The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Boy, 17, shot and wounded in Gage Park

The teen was walking through an alley in the 5600 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck in the lower right leg by gunfire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 19, 2022 12:07 AM
Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The teen was walking through an alley in the 5600 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck in the lower right leg by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

