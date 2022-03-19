Boy, 17, shot and wounded in Gage Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The teen was walking through an alley in the 5600 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck in the lower right leg by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

