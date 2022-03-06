The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Boy, 17, shot walking in alley in Lawndale

The teen was walking in an alley in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street when he was struck in his right forearm by gunfire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 06, 2022 12:30 AM
A person was fatally shot Novermber 3, 2021 in Chicago.

A teen was shot and wounded March 5, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday night while walking in an alley in Lawndale on the West Side.

The teen was walking in an alley in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck in his right forearm by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He waved down a car and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, March 6, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 06, 2022 12:01 AM
Chicago police investigate a shooting that wounded two officers early Friday in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street.
Crime
Man, 24, charged with attempted murder of 2 officers shot outside West Side hot dog spot
Kailo Harris-Caldwell additionally faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 05, 2022 10:47 PM
Stevenson’s Simone Sawyer (13) accelerates as she dribbles around Barrington’s Gwen Adler (15).
High School Basketball
Simone Sawyer dominates, leads Stevenson to Class 4A title
Simone Sawyer bounced back from a rough performance in the Class 4A semifinals with a dominant one in the Patriots’ 55-43 title-game win over Barrington Saturday at Redbird Arena.
By Mike Clark
March 05, 2022 10:38 PM
Two Chicago police officers were shot at March 5, 2022 in West Pullman.
Crime
CPD squad car struck by gunfire in West Pullman, no injuries reported
The officers were investigating a person with a gun in the 11500 block of South Perry when the person fired at their squad car, striking a tire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 05, 2022 10:23 PM
Carmel players celebrate after winning the Class 3A state title.
High School Basketball
Carmel beats Nazareth, wins Class 3A state title
Carmel avenged two earlier losses and beat Nazareth 43-39 Saturday in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena.
By Mike Clark
March 05, 2022 08:46 PM