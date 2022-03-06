Boy, 17, shot walking in alley in Lawndale

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday night while walking in an alley in Lawndale on the West Side.

The teen was walking in an alley in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck in his right forearm by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He waved down a car and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.