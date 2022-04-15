Man shot riding bike in East Garfield Park
The man, about 50 to 55, was riding his bike in the 300 block of South California Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when someone inside a car opened fire, striking him in the hand, arm and leg, police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
