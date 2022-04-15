The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot riding bike in East Garfield Park

The man, about 50 to 55, was riding his bike in the 300 block of South California Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when someone inside a car opened fire, striking him in the hand, arm and leg, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.

A man was shot while riding his bike April 15, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot riding his bike Friday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, about 50 to 55, was riding his bike in the 300 block of South California Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when someone inside a car opened fire, striking him in the hand, arm and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

