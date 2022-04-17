Inbound Dan Ryan reopens three hours after person shot at 79th Street
Troopers responded about 3:40 a.m. and found a person with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois state police said.
Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for three hours Sunday morning after a person was shot near 69th Street.
Troopers responded around 3:40 a.m. and found the shooting victim, Illinois State Police said.
They were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.
Inbound lanes were closed at 87th Street until they were reopened about 6:50 a.m., officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
State police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
