The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Inbound Dan Ryan reopens three hours after person shot at 79th Street

Troopers responded about 3:40 a.m. and found a person with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois state police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for three hours Sunday morning after a person was shot near 69th Street.

Troopers responded around 3:40 a.m. and found the shooting victim, Illinois State Police said.

They were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.

Inbound lanes were closed at 87th Street until they were reopened about 6:50 a.m., officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

State police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident to contact officials by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

