Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Antonio B. Hernandez, 29, was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck several times around 6:15 a.m. and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He lived on the same block where he was shot.

Police reported no arrests.

No other details were released.

