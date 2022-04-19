The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

Antonio B. Hernandez was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire Tuesday morning, police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Antonio B. Hernandez, 29, was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck several times around 6:15 a.m. and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He lived on the same block where he was shot.

Police reported no arrests.

No other details were released.

The Latest
Willie Wilson announces his run for Mayor of Chicago at his condo in the loop, Monday, April 11, 2022.
Politics
Willie Wilson announces 3rd gas giveaway
The $1 million giveaway is planned for Saturday at yet-to-be-announced locations throughout Cook County.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A CTA rider wearing a mask
Transportation
Chicago commuters take continued mask requirement in stride
Masks are still required on Metra and CTA despite a federal judge striking down the national mask mandate on public transportation.
By Stefano Esposito and Mitch Dudek
 
Two people were killed in a crash Dec. 12, 2021, near Edgewater.
Suburban Chicago
Elgin man dies in Hoffman Estates crash
The man, 23, was driving a BMW that collided with Lexus at Golf and Sutton roads Monday afternoon, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The George Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California.
Crime
Woman charged with murder in weekend Gresham shooting
Brianna Gibbs was arrested in Bronzeville about six hours after she allegedly shot and killed a man, Chicago police said.
By David Struett
 
A dog attempting to bite a Chicago police officer was grazed when the officer opened fire April 17, 2022 on the South Side.
News
DUI driver charged in Dan Ryan crash that injured two Chicago police officers: police
The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 