Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
Antonio B. Hernandez, 29, was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was struck several times around 6:15 a.m. and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He lived on the same block where he was shot.
Police reported no arrests.
No other details were released.
The Latest
The $1 million giveaway is planned for Saturday at yet-to-be-announced locations throughout Cook County.
Masks are still required on Metra and CTA despite a federal judge striking down the national mask mandate on public transportation.
The man, 23, was driving a BMW that collided with Lexus at Golf and Sutton roads Monday afternoon, police said.
Brianna Gibbs was arrested in Bronzeville about six hours after she allegedly shot and killed a man, Chicago police said.
The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, fire officials said.