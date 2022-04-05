The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police release photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen in North Austin

The boy, 16, was in a crosswalk in the 1400 block of North Cicero Avenue on March 16 when a Nissan Maxima swerved and struck the child, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago police release photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen in North Austin
Police say the driver of this car struck a teenager and continued without stopping on March 16, 2022.

Police say the driver of this car struck a teenager and continued without stopping on March 16, 2022.

Chicago police

Chicago police have released photos of a car wanted for striking a teenage boy crossing a street last month in the North Austin neighborhood, critically injuring him.

The boy, 16, was in a crosswalk in the 1400 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4 p.m. March 16 when a Nissan Maxima swerved into the right lane and struck the child, police said.

The Maxima, a black 2014 model, continued south on Cicero without stopping, police said.

Paramedics took the child to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

Police say the driver of this car struck a teenager and continued without stopping on March 16, 2022.

Police say the driver of this car struck a teenager and continued without stopping on March 16, 2022.

Police say the driver of this car struck a teenager and continued without stopping on March 16, 2022.

Police say the driver of this car struck a teenager and continued without stopping on March 16, 2022.

Chicago police

Next Up In Crime
Cops release photos of suspect and car wanted in University Village murder
Man facing child pornography charges suspected of recording more than 100 minors at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles
What Chicagoans think about police, and what that means for public safety in our city: Arne Duncan
Person fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Second juvenile charged in murder of 70-year-old woman in Hegewisch
Police release video of three people beating and robbing director of Chicago Film Office
The Latest
merlin_89660368.jpg
Education
Racist dating video at Lincoln Park H.S. sparks difficult conversations among CPS students
“A huge misconception that a lot of kids have is that racism is just a joke,” said Alexa Avellaneda, a junior at Lincoln Park. “It’s not a joke. It’s bigotry. And it can really harm someone’s mental health.”
By Susie An and Adriana Cardona-Maguigad
 
Police say this vehicle and person are wanted in the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17.
Crime
Cops release photos of suspect and car wanted in University Village murder
They are wanted in the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17 in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FBI.jpeg
Crime
Man facing child pornography charges suspected of recording more than 100 minors at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles
Michael Porter, 55, is accused of making the recordings between 2006 and 2020 in locker rooms and bathroom and shower stalls.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
City workers carry body bags with six partially burnt bodies found in the town of Bucha on April 5, 2022, as Ukrainian officials say over 400 civilian bodies have been recovered from the wider Kyiv region, many of which were buried in mass graves.
Columnists
Russian lies mirror our own
Like all chronic liars, the Russians don’t really believe their own fabrications about atrocities in Ukraine.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown hands new police officer Alfonso Mercado a certificate during the graduation of Recruit Class 21-3 and 21-4 and promotion ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom in Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022.
Other Views
What Chicagoans think about police, and what that means for public safety in our city: Arne Duncan
In a poll I commissioned when considering a run for mayor, most Chicagoans said the city has too few police, not too many. Residents want greater safety for their families and communities, and they are eager and willing to discuss ways of doing things differently.
By Arne Duncan
 