Chicago police release photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen in North Austin
The boy, 16, was in a crosswalk in the 1400 block of North Cicero Avenue on March 16 when a Nissan Maxima swerved and struck the child, police said.
Chicago police have released photos of a car wanted for striking a teenage boy crossing a street last month in the North Austin neighborhood, critically injuring him.
The boy, 16, was in a crosswalk in the 1400 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4 p.m. March 16 when a Nissan Maxima swerved into the right lane and struck the child, police said.
The Maxima, a black 2014 model, continued south on Cicero without stopping, police said.
Paramedics took the child to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Man facing child pornography charges suspected of recording more than 100 minors at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles
The Latest
“A huge misconception that a lot of kids have is that racism is just a joke,” said Alexa Avellaneda, a junior at Lincoln Park. “It’s not a joke. It’s bigotry. And it can really harm someone’s mental health.”
They are wanted in the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17 in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, Chicago police said.
Man facing child pornography charges suspected of recording more than 100 minors at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles
Michael Porter, 55, is accused of making the recordings between 2006 and 2020 in locker rooms and bathroom and shower stalls.
Like all chronic liars, the Russians don’t really believe their own fabrications about atrocities in Ukraine.
In a poll I commissioned when considering a run for mayor, most Chicagoans said the city has too few police, not too many. Residents want greater safety for their families and communities, and they are eager and willing to discuss ways of doing things differently.