Chicago police release photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen in North Austin

Chicago police have released photos of a car wanted for striking a teenage boy crossing a street last month in the North Austin neighborhood, critically injuring him.

The boy, 16, was in a crosswalk in the 1400 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4 p.m. March 16 when a Nissan Maxima swerved into the right lane and struck the child, police said.

The Maxima, a black 2014 model, continued south on Cicero without stopping, police said.

Paramedics took the child to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

