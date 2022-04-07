The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Orland Park woman accused of throwing drink at Near North Side bartender charged with hate crime

Sara Abdulrasoul allegedly made antisemitic statements after noticing the bartender was wearing a Star of David necklace.

Matthew Hendrickson By Matthew Hendrickson
   
An Orland Park woman is charged with a hate crime after allegedly throwing a drink at a Near North Side bartender who was wearing a Star of David necklace.

The bartender, 28, was working on Nov. 7 at The Underground Chicago, 56 W. Illinois St., when 30-year-old Sara Abdulrasoul called the bartender a “ho,” according to a Chicago police report.

Abdulrasoul saw the bartender was wearing a necklace with the Star of David — a six-pointed stargenerally recognized as a symbol of Jewish identity and Judaism — and allegedly told the bartender to “take the necklace off.”

Abdulrasoul then made several antisemitic statements and commented that the bartender’s “people” were killing her “people,” according to the police report.

The bartender responded, “Oh, you’re Palestinian? I didn’t mean to upset you,” police said.

Abdulrasoul allegedly responded that she “hates Jews” and again told the bartender to remove the necklace before throwing “her entire drink cup, which was full,” at the bartender’s neck, striking the bartender’s collarbone.

Bar security was called but Abdulrasoul had already left, police said.

The bartender later identified Abdulrasoul from surveillance footage, and Abdulrasoul turned herself in to police with an attorney on Tuesday, police said.

Charges in the case were first reported by CWB Chicago.

Abdulrasoul has worked as a pharmacist since graduating from Chicago State University and helps care for her father, her attorney, David Gaeger, said in court.

Judge Susana Ortiz on Wednesday ordered Abdulrasoul released on her own recognizance, according to court records. The judge told Abdulrasoul she could not drink or take drugs while the case was pending.

Abdulrasoul was expected back in court on April 13 at the Skokie courthouse.

