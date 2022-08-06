The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

CPD, CTA vow to boost security after fatal Red Line shooting — latest in violent year for transit agency

Police say they will provide more officers on transit, while the CTA plans to bring back its canine patrol force.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE CPD, CTA vow to boost security after fatal Red Line shooting — latest in violent year for transit agency
Chicago police Supt. David Brown stands beside Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter as he speaks during a press conference at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters, Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police Supt. David Brown stands beside Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter as he speaks during a press conference at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters, Saturday afternoon.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police and transit officials announced additional plans to increase security on L and subway trains and platforms after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train early Saturday near the Chatham neighborhood.

Diuntel Moon was on the train near the 100 block of West 79th Street at about 2:05 am. when a person walked up and shot him in the chest and abdomen, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Related

“Senseless gun violence and incidents like these, whether on the CTA or in our neighborhoods, have no place in this city. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” CPD Supt. David Brown said at a news conference Saturday afternoon. “No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of CTA or in our neighborhoods.”

As of mid-July, 488 attacks had been reported on the transit system — the most since 533 during the same period in 2011, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis.

Violent crimes have accounted for more than 26% of the 1,863 crimes reported on the CTA this year. In 2018 and 2019, when there were far more riders, violent crimes amounted to 13% of the crimes.

Brown said additional police officers will be assigned to CTA trains and platforms starting Sunday, but he declined to share how exactly how many more officers. The police presence on transit had already been increased earlier this year, Brown said.

“We are doing everything we can to stem these egregious acts of violence that occur on CTA,” said Dorval Carter Jr., president of the transit agency’s board.

In addition to the authority’s unarmed security force, the CTA will reinstate the use of canine patrols, Carter said. He did not provide additional details on when or how those patrols will be implemented.

“It’s just another additional resource to use, obviously, in addition to the security guards,” Carter said. “There’s nothing magical about the canine unit.”

Next Up In Crime
Man who fired gun at Englewood park had AR-15, massive ammo supply and notes about mass shootings: police
Man dies hours after South Shore shooting
Man killed in Loop parking lot, another on Red Line train among 26 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
Girl, 14, killed, when Jeep crashes into CTA bus stop
Man who claimed he stabbed woman to death during struggle over knife is charged with felony count of ‘armed habitual criminal’
Man gets 5 years for setting fire to Southwest Side Walgreens amid 2020 looting
The Latest
merlin_107328487.jpg
Bears
Bears’ defense taking hold: ‘Right now we’re just flying.’
The Bears are installing new schemes on both sides of the ball, but the defense already looks like it has a solid foundation that could be an anchor. ‘We have the right guys that want to buy in and want to do it,’ defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad said.
By Mark Potash
 
Marlins_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Drew Smyly leads Cubs past Marlins
Smyly took a shutout into the seventh inning and was supported by a P.J. Higgins home run.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, center, watches players during the NFL football team’s training camp on Friday.
Bears
Matt Eberflus making Bears practices ‘the hardest thing you’ve ever done’
Eberflus’ coaching ethos is built on hustle and intensity, and his practices reflect that.
By Patrick Finley
 
Alexander Podgorny
Crime
Man who fired gun at Englewood park had AR-15, massive ammo supply and notes about mass shootings: police
Woodridge resident Alexander Podgorny faces five felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon after the South Side encounter, which ended early Thursday without any injuries.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
1406125060.jpg
Cubs
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment
Manager David Ross said “there’s no room” for Simmons, a former Gold Glove winner who was bothered all season by shoulder issues.
By Brian Sandalow
 