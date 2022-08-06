CPD, CTA vow to boost security after fatal Red Line shooting — latest in violent year for transit agency

Chicago police and transit officials announced additional plans to increase security on L and subway trains and platforms after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train early Saturday near the Chatham neighborhood.

Diuntel Moon was on the train near the 100 block of West 79th Street at about 2:05 am. when a person walked up and shot him in the chest and abdomen, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

“Senseless gun violence and incidents like these, whether on the CTA or in our neighborhoods, have no place in this city. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” CPD Supt. David Brown said at a news conference Saturday afternoon. “No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of CTA or in our neighborhoods.”

As of mid-July, 488 attacks had been reported on the transit system — the most since 533 during the same period in 2011, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis.

Violent crimes have accounted for more than 26% of the 1,863 crimes reported on the CTA this year. In 2018 and 2019, when there were far more riders, violent crimes amounted to 13% of the crimes.

Brown said additional police officers will be assigned to CTA trains and platforms starting Sunday, but he declined to share how exactly how many more officers. The police presence on transit had already been increased earlier this year, Brown said.

“We are doing everything we can to stem these egregious acts of violence that occur on CTA,” said Dorval Carter Jr., president of the transit agency’s board.

In addition to the authority’s unarmed security force, the CTA will reinstate the use of canine patrols, Carter said. He did not provide additional details on when or how those patrols will be implemented.

“It’s just another additional resource to use, obviously, in addition to the security guards,” Carter said. “There’s nothing magical about the canine unit.”