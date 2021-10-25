 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

CPS to pay $1.25M to mom of bullied student who attempted suicide in 4th grade, later died

Jamari Dent was 13 years old when he died in June, two years after his attempt to take his life left him with permanent brain damage. The Board of Education will vote on the settlement at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

By Nader Issa
Jamari Dent before he hanged himself in 2019.
Jamari Dent
Provided photo

Chicago Public Schools has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family of a student who died of health complications this year after a 2019 suicide attempt that his mother said was caused by staff and students bullying him at school.

Jamari Dent was 13 years old when he passed away in June, two years after the then-fourth grader’s attempt to take his life left him with permanent brain damage and needing a breathing tube with no ability to walk or talk.

Jamari Dent shown hospitalized at Comer Children’s Hospital in 2019.
Jamari Dent shown hospitalized at Comer Children’s Hospital in 2019.
Screenshot from video by Jedidiah Brown

The $1.25 million settlement, the district’s largest for a lawsuit or other dispute in recent memory, will be up for a vote by the Board of Education at its monthly meeting Wednesday. Details were first released in the board’s meeting agenda that was posted online Monday.

CPS representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did the family’s attorney.

A federal lawsuit filed by Jamari’s mother, Teirra Black, in 2019 alleged her son’s suicide attempt could have been prevented if officials hadn’t ignored her pleas to protect her son. Jamari suffered bullying by his peers and staff at Evers Elementary and later Carter G. Woodson Elementary, according to the lawsuit.

Teirra Black gets a hug from a supporter after the funeral for her son, 13-year-old Jamari Dent, at Greater Harvest Baptist Church at 5141 S. State St. in Washington Park on the South Side, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Teirra Black gets a hug from a supporter after the funeral for her son, 13-year-old Jamari Dent, at Greater Harvest Baptist Church at 5141 S. State St. in Washington Park on the South Side, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Teachers and students “repeatedly called [Jamari] ‘stupid,’ ‘dumb’ and ‘r-------’ and joked that he would end up at a facility for students with mental disabilities,” the suit said. One teacher at Woodson, a white woman, called Jamari “a dirty little n-----” and “stupid and dumb,” according to the complaint.

Another staff member put Jamari in a chokehold and shoved his head against a wall, while the school’s principal knew about the abuse but never told Jamari’s mother, the complaint alleged.

“The CPS system has failed Jamari, and other special needs children like him, on a criminal level,” the family attorney, Jon Erickson, said after Jamari died this summer. “And they will be held to account.

“This is the culmination of three years of horrific abuse, neglect and incompetence that resulted in an 11-year-old child feeling he had no option to relieve himself of the pain and cruelty he suffered at the hands of his teachers other than to take his own life,” he said.

Contributing: David Struett, Sophie Sherry

Next Up In Education

The Latest

Lightfoot booed at annual fundraiser for first union to endorse her 2019 runoff campaign

One person said Lightfoot was "booed off the stage" when she was introduced at the annual event at Plumbers Hall, 1340 W. Washington Blvd., but a union official disputed that account, saying only "a couple of people" booed.

By Fran Spielman

Man sexually assaulted spa worker in Bridgeport: prosecutors

Jameel Ballard, 28, was ordered held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

By Madeline Kenney

Jed Hoyer adds to Cubs’ front office, hires Ehsan Bokhari to be new assistant GM

Bokhari, 38, graduated with a PhD in quantitative psychology and MS in statistics from the University of Illinois.

By Russell Dorsey

Navistar to pay $52 million, reduce air pollution as part of settlement with feds

The agreement ends a case the government brought accusing the Lisle truck maker of violating the Clean Air Act.

By Brett Chase

Melissa Gilbert joins ‘Frasier’ actor in Chicago play

The ‘Little House on the Prairie’ alum will play a rehab therapist in the world premiere comedy.

By Darel Jevens

Blackhawks hope to transfer special-teams lessons to fix even-strength woes

With their 10th-ranked power play and fourth-ranked penalty kill surprisingly clicking, the still-winless Hawks want to apply what’s working there to all situations.

By Ben Pope