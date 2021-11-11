City Colleges to offer tours on Vaccine Awareness Day, shots starting Nov. 13

With no class Friday at Chicago Public Schools for Vaccine Awareness Day, Chicago’s community college system is offering campus tours for any prospective students and their families.

All seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses will offer free tours throughout the day Friday. The schedule is as follows:

Richard J. Daley College: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (7500 S. Pulaski Road)

Harold Washington College: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (30 East Lake Street)

Harry S. Truman College: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (1145 West Wilson Avenue)

Olive-Harvey College: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10001 S. Woodlawn)

Malcolm X College: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (1900 West Jackson Street)

Wilbur Wright College: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4300 North Narragansett)

Wilbur Wright’s Humboldt Park Campus: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (1645 North California Ave)

Kennedy-King College: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6343 S. Halsted St.)

People can register for a tour online at www.ccc.edu/collegetourday.

Though CCC campuses won’t serve as vaccination locations Friday, the system plans to host several family vaccination clinics with the Chicago Department of Public Health. Starting Nov. 13, the clinics at CCC campuses will offer pediatric Pfizer vaccines, as well as regular COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

The clinics, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be listed on the city’s vaccine finder page. Online registration is required.