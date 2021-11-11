 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

City Colleges to offer tours on Vaccine Awareness Day, shots starting Nov. 13

All seven CCC campuses will host free tours Friday for prospective students and their families. And later this month school clinics will offer vaccines for people of all ages.

By Clare Spaulding
Harry S Truman College, one of the City Colleges of Chicago in Uptown.
Harry S. Truman College is one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses. All seven locations will host free campus tours Friday in accordance with its Vaccine Awareness Day.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

With no class Friday at Chicago Public Schools for Vaccine Awareness Day, Chicago’s community college system is offering campus tours for any prospective students and their families.

All seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses will offer free tours throughout the day Friday. The schedule is as follows:

  • Richard J. Daley College: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (7500 S. Pulaski Road)
  • Harold Washington College: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (30 East Lake Street)
  • Harry S. Truman College: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (1145 West Wilson Avenue)
  • Olive-Harvey College: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10001 S. Woodlawn)
  • Malcolm X College: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (1900 West Jackson Street)
  • Wilbur Wright College: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4300 North Narragansett)
  • Wilbur Wright’s Humboldt Park Campus: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (1645 North California Ave)
  • Kennedy-King College: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6343 S. Halsted St.)

People can register for a tour online at www.ccc.edu/collegetourday.

Though CCC campuses won’t serve as vaccination locations Friday, the system plans to host several family vaccination clinics with the Chicago Department of Public Health. Starting Nov. 13, the clinics at CCC campuses will offer pediatric Pfizer vaccines, as well as regular COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

The clinics, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be listed on the city’s vaccine finder page. Online registration is required.

Next Up In Education

The Latest

Could preserving school’s regal architecture help CVS regain status as ‘the pride of the South Side’?

Some grads of Chicago Vocational High School say their alma mater is in a state of disrepair. As enrollment declines, they hope designating the school as an official Chicago landmark can save the building — and the community.

By Jason Beeferman

Billionaire’s brawl: Pritzker suggests Griffin keep his money out of governor’s race after ‘extremely poor judgment’ last time

After Ken Griffin’s backing of former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, Pritzker suggested the hedge fund mogul keep his checkbook closed: "I don’t think we want to give him a redo." But Griffin fired back that the Democrat is "failing Chicagoans." "What is his plan to address the spiral of death and violence and the mayhem in our streets?"

By Rachel Hinton

Previewing the top IHSA state football quarterfinals

A look at the five best games in the quarterfinals.

By Mike Clark

Girl’s body found in Indiana retention pond, police investigating whether she’s the 1-year-old missing since mother was found slain

Earlier in the day, Wheeling police said they arrested a person of interest in the murder 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs.

By Sun-Times Wire

Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense lawyers rest their case

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers contend the then-17-year-old had reason to fear for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot three men, killing two.

By Associated Press

Family of Jemel Roberson wants him remembered as a hero

Roberson’s family wants a memorial in his name in Robbins, the suburb where he was killed in 2018 while working as a security guard.

By Mitch Dudek