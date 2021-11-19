 clock menu more-arrow no yes
12 adults at CPS school accused of sexual misconduct or covering it up

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said there was a “culture of behavior” at Marine Leadership Academy that is “not tolerated by our district.”

By Nader Issa
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chicago Public Schools inspector general has substantiated allegations against 12 adults at the Marine Leadership Academy for either committing or covering up sexual misconduct dating back more than two years, district officials revealed Friday.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a morning news conference at the district’s downtown headquarters that he only found out about the investigation late last month and insisted other central office officials did not know the widespread nature of the allegations.

That’s even as the former principal of the school, Erin Galfer, was promoted to a district administrator position this June. She has since been fired, Martinez said.

CPS inspector general Will Fletcher

Martinez said there was a “culture of behavior” at Marine Leadership Academy that is “not tolerated by our district.”

One allegation involved a teacher having a sexual relationship with a student once they turned 18. Another had to do with a teacher grooming a student for sex after they graduated. Several more were grooming or sexual harassment of students by staff members and one volunteer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

