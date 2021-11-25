 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

CPS to families traveling for Thanksgiving: Unvaccinated kids must quarantine

The district says that kids who haven’t gotten their COVID-19 shots and who travel out of state to areas with high transmission must isolate for seven days upon their return.

By Sun-Times staff
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez during a press conference at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools issued reminders this week to families traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend: if your kids are unvaccinated and they visit a state with a high level of COVID-19 transmission, they’ll have to quarantine when they get back.

In an email to district parents this week, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez issued the warning after cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks around the country.

“As you prepare to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, please be mindful of Chicago’s Travel Advisory,” Martinez wrote in the email sent Tuesday.

Illinois along with all states in the Midwest are currently experiencing high transmission rates, defined as a daily case count of more than 15 per 100,000 residents for at least two consecutive weeks. The only locations that aren’t included are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands.

“Any unvaccinated person returning from a high-risk state should strongly consider getting tested for COVID-19 3 to 5 days after returning, and should self-quarantine for 7 to 10 days depending on the results,” Martinez wrote.

CPS rules state that even students that test negative must stay home for a full seven days. Those who test positive, or don’t get tested, must quarantine for at least 10 days.

“Remember, we have it within our power to protect ourselves and our school communities from the potential surge of COVID-19 that is expected around the holidays,” Martinez wrote.

Martinez encouraged families to vaccinate their children now that the federal government approved shots for all kids 5 and older.

“I am also grateful that my own two children have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he told families. “This gives me great peace of mind as we prepare to celebrate the holidays, and I know that many of our CPS families feel the same. I hope that parents who have not yet taken this step will strongly consider the vaccine so that all of our children can enjoy a safe, healthy holiday season that is free of worry and filled with joy.”

Vaccinated students are not required to quarantine unless they experience symptoms.

Vaccine sites can be found at vaccines.gov.

Next Up In Education

The Latest

Chili peppers can help boost your heart health

A recent investigation from the American Heart Association found that people who regularly eat chili peppers are 26% less likely to die of heart disease.

By Environmental Nutrition

This week in history: Mamie Till-Mobley testifies for her son

In honor of Mamie Till-Mobley’s birthday this week — Nov. 23, 1921 — here’s a look back at the activist’s role in the murder trial of her son, Emmett Till.

By Alison Martin

Machete attacks on Northwest Side trigger police warning

In two of the three attacks, an older model, light-colored Toyota Camry was used to flee from the scene.

By Jermaine Nolen

Bears’ inactives: S Eddie Jackson in, WR Allen Robinson out vs. Lions

The defense is also down Khalil Mack for the season and ruled out Akiem Hicks.

By Jason Lieser

Moving homes from gas to clean electricity can fix Chicago’s broken energy system  

The painful winter ahead is forcing difficult questions about our city’s energy system and whether it’s meeting the needs of our communities. Clean energy technology has significant money-saving potential.

By Dave Kolata

Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting in July in Chatham: police

Marquise Smith, of West Pullman, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.

By Sun-Times Wire