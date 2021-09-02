 clock menu more-arrow no yes
CTU concerned about ‘gaps’ in CPS COVID-19 safety protocols

The union is concerned about everything from managing crowds in schools to the rollout of COVID-19 testing.

By Stefano Esposito Updated
Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, speaks during a press conference outside CICS ChicagoQuest High School, at 1443 N. Ogden Ave., to demand that Chicago Public Schools opens virtually in the fall, Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020.
Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said she’s worried about Chicago Public Schools’ gaps in keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

With the first week of the fall term more than half over, the Chicago Teachers Union on Thursday accused Chicago Public Schools of “duct-taping” together COVID-19 safety measures.

The union told reporters that there are major problems with everything from the rollout of testing in schools to managing crowds in buildings to replacing “filthy” air filters.

“We were promised last Friday that about 50 schools would be able to [have] testing on Monday. We have yet to hear [about] those 50 schools,” CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said outside Barton Elementary School on the South Side. “We know, because parents are blowing up our switchboard, that they have very little information about testing as well. This has, quite frankly, been one of the worst roll-outs at the worst possible time with one of the most serious things we’ve ever encountered.”

In a news release this week, the union said next steps could include “escalating actions.”

But Gates refused to specify Thursday what the might mean, instead saying the union planned to return to the bargaining table with CPS.

The union says that there are about 300 students and school employees across the district who are in quarantine but the district has not said what it might take to close an individual school or the entire district.

“As of today, in this moment, we don’t have an agreement on that,” Gates said.

Gates also said the union has been getting reports from staff of students “shoulder to shoulder” in lunch rooms.

“The expectation should not be that we are duct-taping layered mitigation in our schools,” she said.

Gates is calling for better cooperation between the CTU and the district on COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

A CPS comment wasn’t immediately available.

