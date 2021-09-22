Naperville North High School closed for investigation of bomb threat

Classes were canceled Wednesday at Naperville North High School as police investigated a bomb threat emailed to the west suburban school earlier that morning, school officials said.

Students and staff were evacuated to Naperville Central High School, where families were asked to pick up their students, School District 203 said in a statement.

The threat was made before classes had begun, a Naperville police spokeswoman Kelley Munch said.

“All students and staff members are now safe, and their security continues to be the district’s top priority,” the district said in its statement.

After-school activities were also canceled as police continued their search of the building, the district said.

A school district spokesman declined to comment further.