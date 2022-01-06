No school Friday as CPS, CTU remain at odds over reopening

Another day came and passed with no agreement between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, leaving classes canceled again Friday for the vast majority of students, though a small handful of schools were expected to offer at least some activities.

The union’s disagreement with the school system over COVID-19 protocols amid the city’s Omicron variant surge meant the vast majority of CPS students wouldn’t have classes either in classrooms or online for the third consecutive day as the two sides sort their differences.

Principals from schools throughout the city sent messages to their families Thursday letting them know whether their students would have limited opportunities to attend school Friday depending on how many teachers were expected to ignore the union’s refusal of in-person work and show up to their buildings.

“Please do not plan on sending your child to school unless you hear directly from your school’s principal,” a voicemail from CPS to parents Thursday said.

About one of every eight CPS teachers went to their schools Thursday, 12.8% of the district’s 21,600 teachers, according to district officials. Some schools saw higher rates than others, such as Mount Greenwood, the city’s only Republican ward, where the elementary school said over 90% of its staff showed up this week.

Those who are following the union’s labor action, which calls for remote work only, an option not currently allowed by CPS, have been locked out of their emails and other work accounts. Only those teachers who report in person have access and can communicate with parents.

The district asked principals to submit their plans for Friday by mid-afternoon Thursday. Those who expected between 20% and 60% of their staff to report to school could hold “academic enrichment” such as computer lab activities, sports, tutoring or writing exercises but no new lessons, grades or recorded attendance, according to a memo a principal shared with the Sun-Times. Principals with 69% or more of their teachers expected to show could hold regular classes and record attendance.

An official wrote in a memo to principals that they should “be transparent with the supports that can be offered to parents, do not over promise when you are under staffed.”

Some principals said they were receiving news of positive virus tests administered earlier in the week that showed more infections in their schools than before winter break.