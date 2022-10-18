From reproductive health rights to gun control to efforts to reduce crime, the positions between the candidates for Illinois governor are stark.

The Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ and asked 19 questions of the three gubernatorial candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot in an effort to easily show voters the differences between the candidates.

Only incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker completed the questionnaire.

Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter did not answer the questions.

See how Pritzker responded below, along with some short explanations for his answers.