The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey, left; Libertarian Scott Schluter, center; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times-file; Facebook; Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Elections News Metro/State

19 questions for candidates for Illinois governor — one set of answers

Pop quiz: Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers WBEZ/Sun-Times issues questionnaire, but Republican challenger Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter take a pass.

By  Sun-Times staff and WBEZ Chicago
   
SHARE 19 questions for candidates for Illinois governor — one set of answers
SHARE 19 questions for candidates for Illinois governor — one set of answers

From reproductive health rights to gun control to efforts to reduce crime, the positions between the candidates for Illinois governor are stark.

The Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ and asked 19 questions of the three gubernatorial candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot in an effort to easily show voters the differences between the candidates.

Only incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker completed the questionnaire.

Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter did not answer the questions.

See how Pritzker responded below, along with some short explanations for his answers.

WBEZ: 2022 Governor Questionnaire
Click/tap an answer for the expanded response

J.B. Pritzker

Democrat

Darren Bailey

Republican

Scott Mitchell Schluter

Libertarian

Elections
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to stay legal — a little over a third do not
News
Chicago-area congressional Democratic candidates lead in fundraising, new FEC reports show
Elections
Barack, Michelle Obama vote early in Chicago
View More Stories In Elections
The Latest
Menu1019.jpg
Recipes
Menu planner: Beef taco and rice skillet will satisfy your cravings
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was ahead of his time as a college player with his sights on money at Florida State in the 1980s.&nbsp;
College Sports
After decades of working for nothing, college athletes following the money
With players anywhere now able to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), you don’t hear much talk about the ‘‘amateur ideal’’ that was the old mantra of the NCAA.
By Rick Telander
 
The CTA’s 95th Street Red Line L station.
Editorials
CTA has work to do to get past line in the sand over Red Line extension
No matter how potentially vital the Red Line extension may be, the CTA must help its case for getting the money by better tending to the system as it exists now.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Meighan Gerachis (from left), Travis A. Knight and Steve Schine are among the cast of “The Malignant Ampersands.”&nbsp;
Theater
Creepy and morbid, ‘The Malignant Ampersands’ is ultimately just too confusing
“The Malignant Ampersands,” is a new play by Brett Neveu that A Red Orchid Theatre describes as a “very unofficial sequel” to Orson Welles’ 1942 film “The Magnificent Ambersons.” But is it really?
By Kris Vire - For the Sun-Times
 