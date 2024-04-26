The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Why did Harry Caray always say ‘Holy Cow?’ It could be linked to a 1930s flying bovine. No bull!

In 1930, a 15-year-old Harry Caray was living in St. Louis when the city hosted an aircraft exhibition honoring aviator Charles Lindbergh. “The ‘first ever’ cow to fly in an airplane was introduced at the exhibition,” said Grant DePorter, Harry Caray restaurants manager. “She became the most famous cow in the world at the time and is still listed among the most famous bovines along with Mrs. O’Leary’s cow and ‘Elsie the cow.’”

By  Michael Sneed
   
Chicago Cubs' broadcaster Harry Caray sings "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch at Chicago's Wrigley Field in 1989.

John Swart/AP Photos

My. My. My.

What a week!

A parade of headlines featuring Donald Trump’s political shenanigans, porn stars, “cash-and-kill” checkbook journalism, student protest arrests, unsafe cars and two wars.

Holy Cow!

Time to lighten it up a bit and enjoy a bit of Chicago levity heading our way next week via the late legendary sportsman Harry Caray’s familiar “bovine” burst of surprise.

Harry claimed it kept him from … swearing. And apparently it saved him from a lot of that.

“No one is more associated with saying ‘Holy Cow!’ than Harry Caray,” chirped Grant DePorter,

DePorter, the Harry Caray restaurants manager, is milking the cow theme big time at the 26th annual celebration of Caray’s “extraordinary life” to be held Tuesday at the firm’s Navy Pier tavern.

Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray leads fans in singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch at a Cubs game at Wrigley Field in 1997.

Benny Sieu/AP Photos

An uber Chicago showman who bought the legendary “Bartman Ball” – only to blow it to bits to end the Chicago Cubs curse -- DePorter loves to chat stats.

So I bit.

Sneed: “So what first inspired Harry to employ ‘Holy Cow!’ versus other exclamatory phrases like ‘Holy Mackerel,’ ‘Jeez’, ‘Oh Man,’ ‘Holy Moley’, and ‘Wow?’ It’s been used by other sports announcers since 1919.”

DePorter: “Could it have been the world’s ‘first flying cow’ that inspired Harry to say ‘Holy Cow?’ I’ve done some research, Mike. And it leads me to believe this may have been how ‘Holy Cow!’ entered Harry’s lexicon.”

I saw a press release coming.

“On Feb. 18, 1930, Harry Caray, a 15-year-old orphan, was living in St. Louis with an ‘aunt’ when the city hosted an International Aircraft exhibition honoring aviator Charles Lindbergh’s flight as the first person to cross the Atlantic in an airplane,” said DePorter.

Time to cue the “Flying Cow.”

“The ‘first ever’ cow to fly in an airplane was introduced at the exposition according to old news clippings,” said DePorter. “The cow’s name was ‘Elm Farm Ollie.’ She was milked in flight above St Louis. Multiple milk containers were reportedly dropped via parachutes to the people of St. Louis, and one was earmarked for Charles Lindbergh himself,” added DePorter, who claimed it made international news from London to Australia.

Assorted news clips and headlines from coverage of Charles Lindbergh's 1930 flight with Elm Farm Ollie, the "Flying Cow."

Provided by Grant DePorter

“She became the most famous cow in the world at the time and is still listed among the most famous bovines along with Mrs. O’Leary’s cow and ‘Elsie the cow.’

“And according to news reports, the ‘First Flying Cow’ made more news than the discovery of the planet Pluto being announced that day,” he added.

Partial news clip of Charles Lindbergh's 1930 flight with Elm Farm Ollie, the "Flying Cow."

Provided by Grant DePorter

“Could Harry have easily said then: ‘Holy Cow! Look at that flying cow?’ queried DePorter.

Heck, the St. Louis Flying Cow story may be udderly true.

But the rest sure sounds legen-dairy.

Only in Chicago, folks. And only by DePorter.

A Biden Bidding …

Sneed is told Chris Kennedy, a member of the legendary Kennedy political clan, is heading to Wisconsin this weekend for some closed-door brainstorming to help re-elect President Joe Biden. Look for some more public campaigning there later this summer.

“They want me in Wisconsin,” Kennedy told Sneed recently, targeting a major state in November’s upcoming presidential election, which also happens to include his eldest brother, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK, Jr.).

Chris Kennedy (left) participates in a debate in Chicago in 2018; Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (right) attends a campaign event in Oakland, California, on March 26, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP; Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Buck shot: Fifty members of the Kennedy clan pledged allegiance to the Biden camp during a visit to the Oval Office on St. Patrick’s Day and earlier this month publicly announced their campaign support en famille for Biden at the White House despite their “love” for their brother.

Back shot: Chis Kennedy, who ran Chicago’s Merchandise Mart under family ownership, has since been heavily involved in hunger programs and social justice for the poor with his wife, Sheila. She was raised on Chicago’s North Shore, where they have raised their own family.

“The president loves to talk about social justice and forever reminds our entire family how our father inspired his dedication to public service,” Chris Kennedy said, citing Biden’s “incredulity” when talking about the “basic value differential between him and Trump on major issues.”

“The president always starts his reference to Trump: ‘You’re not going to believe this!’”

Unrelated to the campaign, Chris Kennedy was spotted dining with top election lawyer Michael Kasper and now convicted former Ald. Ed Burke at Tufano’s restaurant recently. “So many people got up from their tables to greet Ed and wish him well,” Kennedy said.

Sneedlings …

Saturday birthdays: Anouk Aimée, 92; Sheena Easton, 65; Lizzo, 36; Dr. Linda Katz, ageless and priceless to hubby Dr. Jeffery EpsteinSunday birthdays: Ann-Margret, 83; Jay Leno, 74; actress Bridget Moynahan, 53; Penelope Cruz, 50; Jessica Alba, 43; Rapper Too Short, 58; and Les Coney, peerless.

