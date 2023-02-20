The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 20, 2023
Elections News Chicago

Lightfoot: ‘I misspoke’ when telling South Side voters who don’t vote for her not to vote at all

Mayor Lori Lightfoot told South Side voters that a vote against her was a vote for Paul Vallas or Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia. Her comments echoed those made against her four years ago by Rep. Bobby Rush, a Preckwinkle supporter.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Lightfoot: ‘I misspoke’ when telling South Side voters who don’t vote for her not to vote at all
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot came under immediate fire for comments she made before a predominantly Black audience Sunday that a vote for “somebody not named Lightfoot is a vote for Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas,” calling out her sole Latino and white challengers by name.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is accused of damaging the democratic process and encouraging voter suppression after suggesting that South Side voters who don’t vote for her reelection shouldn’t vote in the race at all.

On the campaign stop in Grand Crossing over the weekend, Lightfoot said any South Side vote for “somebody not named Lightfoot is a vote for Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas,” video footage shot by NBC5 shows.

“If you want them controlling your fate and your destiny, then stay home,” she continued. “Then don’t vote.”

Calling out U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas by name, Lightfoot identified the two other frontrunners in this year’s mayoral race and her only Hispanic and white challengers. Lightfoot was speaking in a predominantly Black neighborhood before a group of mostly Black voters.

After casting her vote Monday, Lightfoot told reporters that she hadn’t meant to imply that people should not participate in elections.

“If I said anything other than everybody everywhere needs to vote then I misspoke in the heat of a campaign rally,” she said. “But I’ve been very consistent all along saying everybody everywhere needs to step up, and they need to vote just as I said today.”

Many of Lightfoot’s opponents were vocal about their opposition to the comments, calling her suggestion “disqualifying” and “dangerous.”

“This is disqualifying rhetoric for anyone hoping to lead a Chicago that is a multi-racial and multi-ethnic city,” Garcia said.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, another candidate seeking to oust Lightfoot, said, “Chicagoans deserve real leadership” and are ready to “turn the page” with a new mayor.

“Lori Lightfoot telling residents not to vote unless they vote for her shows that she cares more about maintaining power for herself than empowering communities or getting things done for the people of our city,” he said.

Lightfoot challenger philanthropist Willie Wilson called the remarks “delusional, divisive, dangerous and disappointing.”

Another opponent, activist Ja’Mal Green, said in a tweet that Lightfoot’s “desperation was showing.”

“I just showed this to a bus load of new voters & the video made them more motivated than ever to vote against Lightfoot today,” the tweet read.

Last election cycle, Lightfoot was on the receiving end of similar remarks from then-U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who supported Lightfoot’s opponent Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

“Everyone who votes for Lori, the blood of the next young Black man or Black woman who is killed by the police is on your hands,” Rush said in 2019.

Next Up In Elections
Appointed Ald. Monique Scott seeks to raise 24th Ward out of ‘slump’ — but rivals say that requires dumping her
Grudge match in North Side’s 1st Ward offers newsy names, while race in affluent 43rd puts money up for debate
Crowded battle for 5th Ward Chicago City Council seat open for first time in 24 years
Pollution, public safety drive ward races in Southeast Side’s 10th, Southwest Side’s 12th
Garcia questions whether Johnson, a CTU organizer, can be an objective mayor
Mayor vows to remove unhoused people from O’Hare as more seek shelter at airport
The Latest
Washington v Michigan
College Sports
NCAA continues to fight losing battle
It’s long past time to end the charade and pay ‘‘student-athletes’’ like the employees they are,
By Rick Telander
 
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts signs autographs and spends time with fans Monday at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ.
Cubs
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts sheds light on team spending, sportsbook, streaming
Could the Cubs go over the luxury tax this year?
By Maddie Lee
 
Michigan State international students Dheeraj Thota, left, and Chirag Bhansari, both freshman studying computer science, found a single rose on their walk to class as campus opens back up for the first day of classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University is set to return to classes Monday, with officials saying they hope a return to familiarity may help the community heal. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) ORG XMIT: MIFLI101
Students, faculty return to Michigan State University, a week after mass shooting
Classes resume on the Michigan State campus, where three were killed and five hurt, but some students skipped classes to attend a gun protest at the state capitol.
By Associated Press
 
Blackhawks goalie Alex Stalock makes a save.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Alex Stalock hopes tricky eyesight issue has finally been resolved
The good news was Stalock hadn’t suffered another concussion, but the bad news was doctors didn’t know exactly what was wrong. Finally, a long string of tests revealed a presumed answer, allowing Stalock to plan to return to action during the Hawks’ upcoming road trip.
By Ben Pope
 
Elvis Andrus at White Sox spring training Monday. (John Antonoff)
White Sox
White Sox must all pull on same rope, Elvis Andrus says
“Winning teams don’t have too much to do with talent,” Andrus said. “Every team has a lot of talent.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 