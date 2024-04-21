The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel Welch travels to Washington on fundraising trip

On Monday afternoon, Welch raises money for the People for Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch committee, with the ask ranging from $1,000 for a ticket to $68,500 from a political action committee.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., autographs a book for Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, in the Capitol.

Lynn Sweet/Sun-Times file

WASHINGTON — Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, is in the nation’s capital for major fundraising — targeting organized labor contributions — and to attend a Sunday memorial for nationally known Illinois union leader Ed Smith.

On Monday afternoon, Welch raises money for his People for Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch committee, with the ask ranging from $1,000 for a ticket to $68,500, the contribution limit, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections, for a political action committee per election cycle.

The event, at the Washington Hilton, is timed to coincide with the North America’s Building Trades Unions 2024 legislative conference and is taking place at the same hotel. Illinois state Treasurer Mike Frerichs is scheduled to speak to the conference Tuesday.

The hosts for the Welch event are Eric Dean, president of the International Union of Iron Workers; Tim Drea, president of the Illinois Federation of Labor; Mike Macellaio, president of the Chicago and Cook County Building and Construction Trades Council; James Gardiner, president of the Iron Workers District Council of Chicago; and Bob Reiter, president of the Chicago Federal of Labor.

The People for Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch committee had a cash-on-hand balance of $7,271,044.07 as of March 31, according to the committee’s latest report, posted April 15.

Welch’s political spokesperson, TaQuoya McConnico, said House members from Illinois who are expected to attend Welch’s funder in Washington include Rep. Marcus Evans, D-Chicago, chair of the Labor and Commerce Committee; Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Aurora; and Rep. Mike Kelly, D-Chicago.

Ed Smith, who died in January, was the chairman and chief executive of Ullico Inc., the Laborer’s Union life insurance company.

Welch to replace Yarbrough in township political post

In Chicago on Monday, Welch is expected to be appointed by the Cook County Democratic Party as the new Provisio Township committeeman, taking the place of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who died earlier this month.

