The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Elections News Chicago

Watch: Sun-Times, WBEZ and U Chicago host Chicago mayoral forum

Watch the first of two mayoral forums hosted by the Sun-Times, WBEZ and University of Chicago, featuring incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and mayoral candidates Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, Kam Buckner and Sophia King.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Watch: Sun-Times, WBEZ and U Chicago host Chicago mayoral forum
The Sun-Times and WBEZ to host all nine candidates in two forums on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Elections 2023 products

View our complete Voter Guide which includes a mayoral questionnaire, candidate quiz, details on every City Council candidate, ballot info and more: elections.suntimes.com

The Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics are bringing Chicago’s mayoral candidates together to answer your questions.

The Feb. 8 forum will take place at UIC Student Center East at 11 a.m. and the livestream can be viewed below. Voters can also listen to the forum at wbez.org/live.

Tune in again on Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. to hear from mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, Willie Wilson, Roderick Sawyer and Ja’Mal Green.

Chicago voters looking for more information on the Feb. 28 mayoral election can check out the Sun-Times and WBEZ election guide, which includes a quiz to find your mayoral match, a tool to explore your ballot, and candidate’s answers to 23 questions on Chicagoan’s minds.

Next Up In Elections
POLL: Lightfoot’s losing hand? Bleak numbers in new poll spell trouble for reelection bid
Lightfoot scolds rivals during testy mayoral forum for trying ‘to mansplain’ and ‘treat me like I’m some child’
How to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum
Paul Vallas gives away campaign contribution from ex-cop in Laquan McDonald case
Mayoral candidate Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia offers property tax relief plan
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils sweeping plan to fight violent crime
The Latest
The steeple of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church stands out above businesses on Washington Street below.
News
Naperville named safest city in America
Another Chicago suburb, Joliet, was named eighth safest, according to the MoneyGeek survey based on FBI crime data.
By David Struett
 
Andrew J. McKenna Sr.
Obituaries
Andrew McKenna Sr., civic and business leader, part owner of Bears, dies at 93
McKenna, seemingly inexhaustible, served as board chairman for McDonald’s, Schwarz Paper, the Cubs, the White Sox, the University of Notre Dame and more.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Collage_Maker_29_Aug_2022_05.44_PM.jpg
Crime
Driver of Corvette charged with killing woman while drag-racing with another Corvette in Chicago Lawn
Aaron Guerrero, 27, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated street racing in the death of Shawman Meireis, 40, who was visiting Chicago from Florida and was killed a day before her 41st birthday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
It took a village to land one of the biggest crappie of the day, caught and released by Joe Quinn Monday ice fishing at Shabbona Lake.
Outdoors
Jim Kopjo delivers an impromptu ice-fishing class
On a beautiful day for ice fishing, Jim “The Crappie Professor” Kopjo did an impromptu class on ice fishing for crappie.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Chicago police shoot person after officers called to Irving Park bar about man with a gun
Authorities were releasing little information about the shooting, which occurred around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 