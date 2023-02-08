Watch: Sun-Times, WBEZ and U Chicago host Chicago mayoral forum

Elections 2023 products View our complete Voter Guide which includes a mayoral questionnaire, candidate quiz, details on every City Council candidate, ballot info and more: elections.suntimes.com



The Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics are bringing Chicago’s mayoral candidates together to answer your questions.

The Feb. 8 forum will take place at UIC Student Center East at 11 a.m. and the livestream can be viewed below. Voters can also listen to the forum at wbez.org/live.

Tune in again on Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. to hear from mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, Willie Wilson, Roderick Sawyer and Ja’Mal Green.

Chicago voters looking for more information on the Feb. 28 mayoral election can check out the Sun-Times and WBEZ election guide, which includes a quiz to find your mayoral match, a tool to explore your ballot, and candidate’s answers to 23 questions on Chicagoan’s minds.

