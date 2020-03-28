John Callahan, ‘All My Children’ star, dies at 66 after suffering a stroke

John Callahan, who was known for his work on ”All My Children,” has died. He was 66.

”We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones,” the Daytime Emmys Twitter account wrote Saturday.

From 1995 to 2005, Callahan played Edmund Gray on the soap opera, which ended its 41-year run on ABC in 2011.

The actor died after suffering a stroke, his representative, Marv Dauer, told USA TODAY.

Callahan’s ex-wife and former “All My Children” co-star, Eve LaRue, shared a touching tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

“Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya,” LaRue wrote alongside a series of photos of Callahan. “That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad (expletive)!”

LaRue also wrote that she and her daughter Kaya, whom she shared with Callahan, are both devastated.

“Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you,” the “CSI: Miami” actress wrote.

She continued: “I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan.”

