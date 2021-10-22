2021 Christkindlmarket mug and ornament revealed

The COVID-19 pandemic may have shattered many a Christkindlmarket fan’s dreams in 2020, when the beloved Daley Plaza marketplace was shuttered.

It’s a new day and Christkindlmarket Chicago has announced it’s returning, Nov. 19-Dec. 24 in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville, for its 25th anniversary this year, bringing with it all the familiar sights, sounds, food, drink, and yes, the official collectors’ mugs. The Wrigleyville location is also open on New Year’s Eve.

This year’s mug pays homage to the 2013 fluted style, is dark emerald green, and features both the fest’s logo and the skyline of Chicago. And the “non-alcoholic” Peppermint the Penguin mug is also returning with a 25th anniversary makeover. The penguin is decked out in a tuxedo with emerald green bow tie and carrying a Chicago flag.

In addition, this year’s fest will for the first time feature an official glass-blown, hand-painted souvenir ornament featuring a Christkindlmarket scene.

The mugs and ornament are currently available for online pre-order at christkindlmarket.com; four gift-box packages ($49.99-$99.99) are also available. All items will also be available on-site at the Daley Plaza marketplace and at the Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way location while supplies last.

Hours for the marketplaces:

Daley Plaza (50 W. Washington), 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve.

Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way (3635 N. Clark), 3 p.m.-9 p.m Mon.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Both locations are closed Christmas Day (Dec. 25).