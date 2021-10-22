 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2021 Christkindlmarket mug and ornament revealed

The 25th anniversary of the beloved holiday marketplace will be celebrated with a collectible flute-shaped mug.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
The 2021 Christkindlmarket souvenir mug was revealed Friday.
The 2021 Christkindlmarket souvenir mug was revealed Friday.
Provided

The COVID-19 pandemic may have shattered many a Christkindlmarket fan’s dreams in 2020, when the beloved Daley Plaza marketplace was shuttered.

It’s a new day and Christkindlmarket Chicago has announced it’s returning, Nov. 19-Dec. 24 in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville, for its 25th anniversary this year, bringing with it all the familiar sights, sounds, food, drink, and yes, the official collectors’ mugs. The Wrigleyville location is also open on New Year’s Eve.

This year’s mug pays homage to the 2013 fluted style, is dark emerald green, and features both the fest’s logo and the skyline of Chicago. And the “non-alcoholic” Peppermint the Penguin mug is also returning with a 25th anniversary makeover. The penguin is decked out in a tuxedo with emerald green bow tie and carrying a Chicago flag.

The first official Christkindlmarket souvenir ornament will be available this year.
The first official Christkindlmarket souvenir ornament will be available this year.
Provided

In addition, this year’s fest will for the first time feature an official glass-blown, hand-painted souvenir ornament featuring a Christkindlmarket scene.

The mugs and ornament are currently available for online pre-order at christkindlmarket.com; four gift-box packages ($49.99-$99.99) are also available. All items will also be available on-site at the Daley Plaza marketplace and at the Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way location while supplies last.

Hours for the marketplaces:

  • Daley Plaza (50 W. Washington), 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve.
  • Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way (3635 N. Clark), 3 p.m.-9 p.m Mon.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Both locations are closed Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

The official 2021 Peppermint Penguin Christkindlmarket mug.
The official 2021 Peppermint Penguin Christkindlmarket mug.
Provided

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Actor Peter Scolari, of ‘Bosom Buddies,’ ‘Newhart’ and ‘Girls’ fame, dies at 66

The Emmy-winning actor had been battling cancer for two years, according to his manager.

By USA TODAY

City to reveal Southeast Side environmental review for General Iron permit

As part of the report, an EPA analysis shows levels of soot and coarse particle pollution are high in the community around a proposed scrap-metal operation.

By Brett Chase

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

The shots could begin in early November, with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas, if regulators give the go-ahead.

By Associated Press

Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife

Robert Durst, 78, was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for murdering a confidante who prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing.

By Associated Press

Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist

Officer Brian Cummings was driving nearly 80 mph in Minneapolis with his siren and lights activated when his squad car slammed into a vehicle, killing 40-year-old Leneal Frazier, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.

By Associated Press

17-year-old boy killed in Gresham shooting

He was walking about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when a blue minivan approached and someone got out and fired shots, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire